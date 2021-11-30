Ralf Rangnick’s new system could change Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United

Manchester United’s new interim coach Ralf Rangnick could change Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the team.

The German is known for his high intensity ‘heavy metal’ football, and many believe Ronaldo’s game time could be limited as a result.

Also known as the godfather of the gegenpress, Rangnick expects his side to press as a unit starting from the front.

As discussed in our previous article earlier this week, this might prove a bit too much for Ronaldo, who isn’t the best in terms of pressing.

At 36, the Portuguese has remodelled his game to complement his age.

He is not the same explosive winger who could beat a man with his burst of pace.

He has adapted to the demands of the modern game and can now be classed as a ‘goal poacher’. One of his biggest strengths is his movement in and around the box and his ability to finish.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden explains this dilemma: “Unless Rangnick changes his entire approach to the game, United’s tactics and formation under the new boss will be very similar to those deployed by caretaker-manager Michael Carrick against Chelsea.”

“They will be more solid in midfield, and the forwards will be expected to press high with energy and be the first line of defence at all times.”

Ronaldo has been sensational for United this season and has single-handedly won multiple games. Scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances for the club, the 36 year old has proven that he is still one of the best players in the world.

It will be fascinating to see if Rangnick will compromise on his philosophy to accommodate Ronaldo in the team.