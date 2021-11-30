Roberto Mancini: Former Manchester City boss in contention to take over as Manchester United’s permanent manager

Roberto Mancini is in contention to take over as Manchester United’s long term manager next season.

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, the Italian is on United’s shortlist of possible managerial targets.

It will mostly depend upon his situation with the Italian National team, who have yet to play the FIFA World Cup playoffs in March.

The 57 year old is currently on a lucrative contract until 2026, but a move back to the Premier League might turn his head.

Mancini would undoubtedly be a wildcard appointment by United.

The Italian has a profound history with Manchester City, winning them their first-ever Premier League title back in 2012.

However, it is his stint with Italy that is even more impressive.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Mancini remodelled Italy’s tactics and guided them to the Euro 2020 title.

He brought through some talented youngsters like Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Barella, who formed the crux of the team.

Mancini has proven himself on the highest stage and should be considered one of the candidates for the United job.

Ducker mentions other names like Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers, who all have unique traits and would bring something different to the club.

United announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick yesterday, who is set to take over as interim manager until the end of the season with a further two years in consultancy.

The German will play a critical role in determining United’s next permanent manager.