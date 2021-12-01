Flamengo want asking price for Andreas Pereira to be reduced



Andreas Pereira could be staying at Brazilian club Flamengo as the club look to negotiate the asking price with Manchester United.

The loan had been going well, with Pereira scoring five goals and registering an assist in 23 games with the Rio de Janeiro side.

However, last weekend the United academy graduate made a huge error in a cup final for the club.

The error led to a goal in the closing stages of extra time meaning that Flamengo lost out on the Copa Libertadores to Palmeiras.

United have been trying to offload the Brazilian for a couple of seasons now but no club has been able to meet the asking price as of yet.

Last season he spent time at Italian club Lazio, where he failed to get into the first XI on a regular basis and made very few appearances.

United included a £25 million purchase option in the loan deal but the club didn’t activate it before he returned to the club last summer.

Towards the end of pre-season, he was sent out on loan to the club he is at now in order to try and put his name out there to achieve a call up to the Brazilian squad.

This time around, the purchase option is €20 million (£17.03m).

According to Sport Witness, Flamengo want to keep Pereira at the club beyond this season despite local journalists claiming ‘there is no forgiveness’ for the mistake in the final.

The club will need to activate the option to buy if they want to secure the player for a longer period of time and it has been reported that there will be extra negotiations with United to reduce the price.

The reduction in the asking price has been mooted in the wake of the cup final error but is also because £20 million is, in any case, a high fee for the club’s stature. In truth it is unlikely that any club across the globe will be willing to match the digits United are asking for as things stand.

The outlet concludes by saying that Pereira feels in debt to the fans at Flamengo because of the mistake that cost them a significant trophy.

He has already informed friends of his desire to play in another Copa Libertadores final.

The two clubs have until June 2022 to negotiate a new asking price otherwise he will be returning to England once more.

