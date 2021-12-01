Jack Grealish: Manchester City star admits to being close to Manchester United move

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has opened up about how close he got to moving to Manchester United instead last year.

At the time the versatile Englishman was plying his trade for Aston Villa and former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on him.

According to The Telegraph, Grealish said: “I was really close to going, but nothing happened in the end. We played United in a pre-season game on Saturday and I wasn’t supposed to play in a cup game at Burton.

“But after the United game I said to Purslow and my agent [David Manasseh]‘if I’m not leaving, I’ll sign my new contract’.

“I went in with my dog on Tuesday morning, signed the deal, and played later that day. We all agreed on the clause and if any team hit that, it’s a win-win because it means I’ve had an unbelievable season and Villa got £100 million.”

Grealish certainly would have added some unpredictablity to United’s squad but it’s safe to say the squad has since moved on from him.

New manager Ralf Rangnick has a plethora of options in his attack, with Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood all capable of playing in the front four.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has only just started to find his feet at Old Trafford but it’s safe to say many would feel he is the smarter investment in comparison to Grealish.

The idea is that Sancho is an equally excellent player but will stay for longer at Manchester United and would have more room to develop than his England teammate.

It’s also worth noting that the former Watford man came at a cheaper cost to Grealish and is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

The former Aston Villa man himself hasn’t been at his best at City either, though once he settles in, he’s expected to be one of their key stars.

With Ralf Rangnick now in charge at United, it will be interesting to see who he does and does not prefer from the abundance of attacking talent.