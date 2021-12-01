Jesse Lingard is on West Ham United’s wish list for January



David Moyes could be on the hunt for Jesse Lingard once more in January as Manchester United look to offload players.

One of the hottest topics at the club this season is whether the midfielder will be signing a new deal and with recent reports claiming talks have collapsed, it now becomes a matter of when, not if, Lingard leaves.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Hammers after agreeing to join the club on a six-month loan less than a year ago.

The club wanted him back in the summer after securing European football for this season but the two parties never agreed on a deal.

According to the Daily Star, the London based club are ready to splash their cash in January in order to secure him quicker.

David Moyes has reiterated his intentions to boost the options of his squad in January and Lingard seems like a perfect fit considering how much love the fans gave him whilst he was there.

“You have to buy the right players. Of course, we want to strengthen and keep improving to challenge the teams at the top,” the manager said.

“If it were as easy as just buying players, we’d all go and do it”.

“Here at West Ham, we’ve bought a lot of players in the past, but if you don’t get the right players, it doesn’t always work.”

It is safe to say that Lingard’s short stay at the club did work after scoring nine crucial league goals in 16 appearances.

He always hoped he’d be able to go back this season if he couldn’t get into the United squad but remained loyal to his boyhood club and stayed on.

However, even after his loyalty, he is yet to start a Premier League match since his return to the club.

Moyes will be hoping to secure Lingard as soon as possible as European clubs will be able to negotiate a contract arrangement from January due to his expiring contract.

The outlet concludes by saying that the manager is still interested in pursuing a deal but his sole focus is on the fixtures before the transfer window opens.

