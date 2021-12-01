Manchester United players involved in record breaking night for England

After last month’s 10-0 victory over Latvia, the England Lionesses were confident they could maintain their unbeaten record in their World Cup qualifiers as they faced them again on home turf.

What England managed to achieve far exceeded expectation though as they doubled the scoreline of their last meeting with the European side, making it the Lionesses’ biggest ever victory.

It was Arsenal’s Beth Mead that opened the scoring and she went on to claim her hat trick in the 23rd minute.

It wasn’t just the result and the team performance that made history though, with Ellen White becoming the Lionesses’ highest ever goalscorer with her second of the night as she also went on to claim a hat trick.

🏆 THE RECORD IS BROKEN 🏆@ellsbells89 is our new all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/kfwUg1KaUX — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 30, 2021

White surpassed Kelly’s Smith previous record of 46 and her hat-trick means she now has 48 goals in 101 appearances for England.

Lauren Hemp also made history as she scored her first goal for her country… and her second, and third and FOURTH! Yes, another hat trick amongst the England squad.

United were well represented on this historic night too and had their part to play as skipper Katie Zelem made her debut.

Dreams really do come true 💫 Over the moon to make my England debut! Big thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgBBNsR5Ca — Katie Zelem (@katiezel) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, between the sticks Mary Earps kept her sixth straight clean sheet whilst Ella Toone scored her sixth goal for her country as she netted a rocket of a goal from just outside the box.

However, it was 22 year old Alessia Russo who best represented the Reds as she came on off the bench to claim a hat trick of her own.

From the moment she entered the fray, she caused Latvia problems and she rose above the rest to head home all three.

Another super-sub, Jess Carter, also came off the bench to claim her first goal for her country.

This latest victory sees England sitting top of their group with six wins out six and they have scored 53 goals without reply.