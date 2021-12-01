Predicted XI vs Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo returns, Bruno Fernandes to be rested again

Michael Carrick remains in charge of Manchester United for tomorrow’s home game against Arsenal as newly appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick awaits his work permit to take up his role.

Although the club denied rumours suggesting Rangnick influenced team selection and tactics for Sunday’s match against Chelsea, now that the German’s appointment has been announced, it may be more likely that he has some input.

Whatever the case, Carrick seems to be a 4-3-3 man and we expect that to continue tomorrow.

The caretaker boss rested Cristiano Ronaldo for the trip to Chelsea but we expect him to be restored for this home tie, where United will be more on the front foot.

This will mean either resting Bruno Fernandes again or pushing him deeper into midfield or out to one of the wing positions. The former is most likely.

Jadon Sancho has been on fire for United over the last two games and is expected to start again. However, if Carrick sticks to his rotational policy, he too could be rested.

Mason Greenwood was also on form before contracting Covid so could be started on the right wing, with Sancho switching to the left. If the 21-year-old is rested, Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial would start on the left wing. Rashford would be the safer option of the two.

Carrick played a defensive three-man midfield of Matic – McTominay – Fred against Chelsea but he could go with a slightly more attacking trio in this tie. This could see the older Matic drop back to the bench and Donny van de Beek given another start.

Defensively, captain Harry Maguire is back from suspension and is expected to go straight back into the side alongside Victor Lindelof, although this will be harsh on Eric Bailly who acquitted himself very well against Chelsea.

Luke Shaw may return following concussion but Alex Telles has been playing well in his absence and so is expected to keep his place. Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to be the automatic choice at right back and David de Gea is in the form of his life in goal.

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are long term absentees and Edinson Cavani remains a doubt as he struggles with a tendon problem.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: