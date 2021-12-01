Ralf Rangnick has arrived at Old Trafford while awaiting work permit

Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has arrived at the club and is currently being shown around the stadium.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath tweeted the news this morning, saying simply:

‘Ralf Rangnick currently at Old Trafford looking at facilities of the stadium #MUFC’

Rangnick’s appointment was announced by the club on Monday but he is still unable to take up his position due to requiring a work permit.

It has already been confirmed that he will not be registered in time to take control of the first team fixture against Arsenal tomorrow, which will remain under the management of caretaker boss, Michael Carrick.

However, Rangnick’s arrival at Old Trafford amidst concerns of tightened Covid-19 travel restrictions means that will not be an issue and that he will be able to take the reins as soon as the Home Office approves the work permit.

This has has to be subject to an FA meeting because Rangnick has not been in a coaching role recently enough to be automatically eligible, as reported here yesterday.

The German’s appointment has created huge interest across the fan base.

He is known as one of football’s foremost thinkers and was one of the founding fathers of the gegenpress method used by the likes of Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also a disciple of the 63-year-old.

Rangnick will not have long to effect a turnaround in United’s fortunes as he is only contracted to hold the role for six months, after which time he will be kept on in a consultancy role.

However, his influence and ethic is expected to remain a central pillar of the club’s strategy going forward.