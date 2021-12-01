Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United board hand German boss respectable budget

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will reportedly have a sizeable transfer budget for the January transfer window.

The former RB Leipzig man is waiting for his work permit to begin his interim role for the next six months but it appears he will be trusted with signings nonetheless.

According to The Mirror, Rangnick didn’t just tour Old Trafford but also Carrington and managed to meet some staff as well as see the pitch.

The German boss will be in the stands for the clash vs Arsenal as his work permit hasn’t been resolved as of yet.

More importantly, Rangnick is said to have been entrusted with up to £100m for the January transfer window, with the board believing he can enjoy a successful season.

United have already been linked with numerous names such as Chelsea’s Timo Werner, RB Leipzig duo Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku, and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

It’s safe to say the positions Rangnick is said to be keen on strengthening aren’t too far from what former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted.

Fans aren’t demanding as many signings as they may have in the past, though many feel a midfielder has to be brought in during the winter in order to save the season.

Some blamed Solskjaer’s doom on the fact he didn’t bring in an anchorman of sorts to solidify United’s defence.

Nonetheless, Rangnick has a reputation for buying cheap, talented youngsters and converting them into superstars for the future so his knowledge of the market will be encouraging.

Of course, given United’s never-ending debts, the club would benefit from being smarter in the market rather than overspending and selling poorly.

Rangnick is expected to stay on for a further two years as a senior football advisor so hopefully his experience will be influential over the coming period.