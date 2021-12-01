Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United boss keen on four interesting transfer targets

Manchester United fans have been told which group of players new boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly targetting and it’s safe to say it’s certainly exciting.

The German manager has signed on in an interim capacity before carrying on for a further two years in a senior football advisor role.

TRUE ✅ Ralf Rangnick wants Amadou Haidara (23) from @RBLeipzig. Also a Winter Transfer is possible. Haidara could replace @paulpogba at @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/JDO0IgFioF — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021

TRUE ✅ Ralf Rangnick will try to convince @ErlingHaaland of a Transfer to @ManUtd. Rangnick helped Salzburg to get Haaland. He is close to Haalands father and Agent Alf-Inge pic.twitter.com/fxAMgLGDEo — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021

TRUE✅ Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss a Transfer of Timo Werner to @ManUtd in Summer. Rangnick bought Werner for @RBLeipzig from Stuttgart and pushed his career. Rangnick is also close to @TTuchelofficial of @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/49yzLdfjLP — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021

TRUE✅ Christopher Nkunku (24) is also a player of Ralf Rangnick‘s list @ManUtd. Rangnick tried already in 2018 to get Nkunku from @PSG_inside. @RBLeipzig bought Nkunku in 2019 pic.twitter.com/7BY9nch3Dp — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021

Reports of RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara joining have been floating around for a few days now and there’s reason to believe it could happen.

After all, it’s understood he has a £33m release clause and previously expressed a desire to play for his dream club in United.

However, what’s new from Christian Falk is that Haidara could be Paul Pogba‘s replacement, which is something no one truly anticipated.

Rangnick’s ties to Erling Haaland will definitely help the Red Devils in their race for his signature but he will still need to steady the ship before convincing the player.

If Manchester United don’t secure Champions League football and perhaps win a domestic trophy then it’s unlikely any friendly ties to the Norwegian forward will help.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner being linked with a move to Old Trafford is a surprising one given his struggles in the Premier League and United’s current attacking options.

It’s difficult to imagine where he will fit in and if he even has anything different to contribute to in comparison to the forwards available.

Christopher Nkunku would potentially be welcomed at United given he’s another much-needed midfielder and his versatility could prove useful.

However, Bruno Fernandes has a chokehold on the number 10 position and the flanks are well-stocked at Old Trafford.