Bruno Fernandes inspires Man United to famous victory over Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes put in a superb performance as Man United overcame Arsenal 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League tie at Old Trafford this evening.

The Portuguese magnifico was at the centre of almost everything creative that United had to offer, as the statistics bear out.

Statman Dave has noted that Fernandes created four chances in the game, which puts him in the lead across the whole Premier League this season in terms of that statistic.

Bruno Fernandes created 4 chances vs. Arsenal. He now has the most chances created in the Premier League this season with 42. Magnifico. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/qd3wMOLwSc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2021

With new interim manager Ralf Rangnick looking on from the South Stand, it was a chance to impress and the 27-year-old took that chance with both hands.

Bruno scored United’s first goal, which brings his tally to 44 in 99 games.

He has also notched 34 assists in that time.

It is a tremendous haul for the former Sporting Lisbon player, especially given that it was achieved during a turbulent period for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd: 👕 99 appearances

⚽️ 44 goals

🅰️ 34 assists Becomes an MUFC centurion tonight. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/12ySFwAfLy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2021

In fact, in terms of United’s performances on the night, the match was dominated by Portuguese speakers.

Fernandes’ compatriots, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot, both also put in sublime shifts, with the former scoring two goals and the latter providing one of his best contributions in a United shirt at both ends.

Brazilians Alex Telles and Fred were also among the side’s best performers against the Gunners.

However, the celebrations were tinged with sadness as it proved to be not just Michael Carrick‘s last game as caretaker manager but also his last game at the club. Immediately after the game, he announced he was leaving United’s staff.