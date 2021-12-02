First picture emerges of Ralf Rangnick attending the Man United vs Arsenal Premier League clash

The first picture has emerged of Manchester United’s new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, at Old Trafford tonight arriving to watch his side face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Rangnick was given a six-month contract to manage the Red Devils to the end of the season after previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed following a series of horrific performances and embarrassing results, including a 5-0 loss to Liverpool and a 4-1 defeat at the hands of lowly Watford.

At the end of the season, the former RB Leipzig boss will move to a consultancy role and one of his first jobs will be to help choose United’s next permanent manager.

Names believed to be on the shortlist for that position include Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Italy’s Roberto Mancini.

The German was appointed to the position on Monday but has been awaiting his work permit.

This was granted this afternoon but the club considered it too late for him to lead the team this evening.

That honour will remain with Michael Carrick.

As a result, he will not be in the dugout for tonight’s game but is expected to be in the director’s box in the South Stand.

He was photographed arriving at the player’s entrance just moments ago.

The 63-year-old will attend a press conference at 9am tomorrow morning before taking control of the team ahead of Sunday’s match against Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace.

Rangnick is lauded as one of the master tacticians of modern football and it is hoped that he will form the incredibly gifted United squad into a coherent unit that can fight for Premier League and Champions League glory.

His ‘gegenpress’ system, which involves the team pressing all over the pitch to retrieve the ball in the minimum time possible before launching immediate and swift attacks, has been the cornerstone of the success of the likes of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s Julien Nagelsmann.