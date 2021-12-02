Fred: Manchester United star proves crucial in chaotic Arsenal win

Manchester United star Fred can feel proud of his performance in the crucial win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian was instrumental in the 3-2 victory and appears to be hitting a good spell of form at the perfect time.

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 53 attempted passes

42 successful passes

14 passes into the final third

6 ball recoveries

4 interceptions

2 fouls committed

2 clearances

2 fouls won

1 block

1 penalty won

1 assist An eventful evening. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8li739TqSp — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2021

New boss Ralf Rangnick watched on from the stands and perhaps would have been impressed by Fred‘s energetic performance.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man was at his typical best, consistently hounding the Arsenal midfielders but also getting forward well.

The contest was probably far too open for fans’ liking but at the end of the day, the only thing that really matters is the three points.

Fred has often been criticised throughout his career at United but he’s got a fresh start to prove his worth once more.

The 28-year-old will have now played under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and soon enough Rangnick too.

Michael Carrick has been caretaker manager too so it’s safe to say Fred has been instructed by many different people so far.

Many have pointed out the tenacious midfielder is better as a box-to-box player than he is as a holding one.

For the Brazilian national team, the former role is the one he takes up and he’s managed to excel, even becoming a key starter.

It will be interesting to see how Rangnick decides to use Fred but on the basis of his performance vs Arsenal, the German boss will be happy.