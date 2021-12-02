Match Report: Manchester United 3 – 2 Arsenal – Red Devils win ding-dong encounter

Manchester United claimed victory against Arsenal this evening as new manager Ralf Rangnick watched on from the stands.

The Reds came out on top in a game that was shrouded in controversy and drama and Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his own personal victory.

Arsenal got a corner within the first minute and it was a chance for the visitors cleared off the line by Marcus Rashford. Two more corners followed as Arsenal kept up the pressure in those opening few minutes.

In the opening ten minutes, Bruno Fernandes got a shot away but it was soft and easy for Ramsdale to gather. At the other end Aubameyang took a strike but De Gea saved, low to his left.

The breakthrough came for Arsenal after a bizarre turn of events. With de Gea down injured after Fred stood on his ankle, Smith Rowe had a soft shot find the back of the net, a shot no doubt de Gea would have saved had he been on his feet. Initially referee Martin Atkinson blew for a drop ball, but after a lengthy VAR check the goal was awarded.

After that United had a good spell of possession but they couldn’t find an equaliser, Arsenal’s defence was strong.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had good runs but Telles was on form and made some brilliant, well timed tackles.

United were growing into the game and they found an equaliser in the 44th minute. Bruno Fernandes beautifully connected with a cross across the box from Fred. Ramsdale got a hand to it but he couldn’t keep it out.

Ronaldo had chances in the half too, he was determined to try a bicycle kick goal, he didn’t connect with one and another he put wide! If anyone could do it though it was Ronaldo so you couldn’t blame him for trying.

The second half started off with end-to-end football again. De Gea made a fantastic reactive save to his right whilst Ramsdale smothered a number of chances for the Reds including a long range shot from Marcus Rashford.

In the 53rd minute though, the breakthrough came. Rashford made a good run into the box and played in Cristiano Ronaldo who powered it into the bottom corner. His 800th career goal and it was something to celebrate!

However it was short lived as two minutes later Martinelli passed the ball across the box up the other end and Odegaard had space to place it in the bottom corner of de Gea’s goal.

Martin Atkinson waved away United’s penalty shouts as Fred went down in the box under a clumsy challenge from Arsenal’s goalscorer. VAR was quick to intervene as the ref was called over to the monitor. It was a clear cut penalty.

Who would take it, Ronaldo or Fernandes? It was Ronaldo, who had his 801st goal in his sights. He composed himself, then dispatched a rocket, straight down the middle – United’s lead was restored.

Again though, as the Theatre of Dreams erupted in song, Arsenal were on the hunt for an equaliser and a series of nervy corners and free kicks ensued.

It culminated in a close range shot from Aubameyang being saved miraculously by de Gea.

It was a nervy twenty minutes for the Reds as their new manager Ralf Rangnick watched on from the stands. They held on as Carrick completed his managerial duties still unbeaten.

Team: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes (Van de Beek 90), Rashford (Lingard 79), Ronaldo (Martial 88)