Michael Carrick announces he is to leave Manchester United

Michael Carrick has decided to leave Manchester United.

It was announced by the club shortly after the final whistle as he managed the team to victory over Arsenal with Ralf Rangnick watching on.

Carrick has enjoyed 15 years at the club as a player, coach and most recently caretaker manager.

In his post match interview the ex-midfielder said it was “100% my decision” to leave the club and when asked if he felt he had to out of loyalty to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he said “A little bit because I owe Ole an awful lot, it wasn’t an easy decision.”

The players found out as they headed for the dressing room with Carrick saying he wanted everyone’s focus to be on the game and the club; “It’s not about me, it’s about the players and the club.”

“They’re shocked and surprised,” he said when asked about the players reaction, “It was a bit emotional, I just about held it together,” he added.

He went on to say “It was hard to keep it away from everyone but I had a job to do and I wanted to win this game for the fans, the club and the players. I’m not the important one here.”

Carrick joined United in 2006 and helped the Reds to five premier league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson‘s management.

When he retired from playing in 2018 he stepped into a coaching role. Though he received criticism along with Solskjaer in recent weeks he completed his role as caretaker manager with an unbeaten streak.

When asked what his plans were next he said he wasn’t even sure what he’d be doing tomorrow besides the school run and indicated that he was looking forward to taking some time off to be with his family.

Everyone connected with the club will be sad to see him leave after a formidable career with the Reds.