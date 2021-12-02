Michael Carrick: Manchester United fans stunned by shock announcement

Manchester United fans were stunned by the news of Michael Carrick‘s departure after the win over Arsenal.

United defeated their opponents 3-2 at Old Trafford and the former midfielder opted to announce he was going to leave the club.

Always a class act as a player and continued that as interim manager.

Whatever you choose to do next I wish you the best @carras16 ❤️@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/H93R4DlI4r — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 2, 2021

Thank you for your incredible service to this club, @carras16 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/TnPlxfXMBQ — utdreport (@utdreport) December 2, 2021

ITS CARRICK YOU KNOWWWWW HARD TO BELIEVE ITS NOT SCHOLES — ‘ (@vintageredss) December 2, 2021

Those 3 points couldn’t have come at a better time. Thank you Carrick for holding it together. Arsenal humbled. Now bring on Ralf Ragnick’s gegenpressing reds — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 2, 2021

It’s safe to say no one expected Carrick to leave but many were respectful of his decision and the reason for it.

The Englishman insisted it was not an easy call and admitted he regretted not leaving when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did.

However, Carrick has done well to help the club transition to new manager Ralf Rangnick and managed a difficult set of fixtures.

United had to play Villareal, Chelsea, and Arsenal all without a permanent manager due to the board’s poor decision-making.

Carrick oversaw two wins and a draw, though many would argue the Blues should have lost too had it not been for a fortunate penalty or Fred‘s strange miss.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has spent a huge chunk of his career with the Red Devils and many fans will be sad to see him go.

He’s gone from a player to a coach to a caretaker manager and the hope is after he’s had his time off, he can return to football to provide his services once more.