Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo put in a big performance vs Arsenal

Patrice Evra was certainly full of praise for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo after yet another match-winning performance vs Arsenal.

The Portuguese superstar grabbed a brace against the Gunners to hand his side a crucial 3-2 victory, ahead of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival.

🗣 Patrice Evra: “Cristiano Ronaldo is putting a lot of pressure on the new manager. It was a big performance from the team. We are talking a lot about the new manager but we should Michael Carrick a lot of credit.” [@primevideosport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 2, 2021

The German boss couldn’t get his visa problems resolved in time to be in charge against Arsenal and so Michael Carrick continued in his caretaker role.

The Englishman chose to hand Ronaldo a start, having benched him vs Chelsea in the last match, and it’s safe to say the prolific forward didn’t disappoint.

Rangnick will now be in charge for the next six months and now the question over how to get the most out of one of football’s best-ever players will rest with him.

There are no doubts over Ronaldo’s goalscoring abilities but some sections of the media appeared to question his work rate.

Given how Rangnick loves a hardworking, pressing team, some claimed the former Real Madrid man would be a problem.

The former RB Leipzig man is unlikely to see things that way too and Evra was quick to defend his former teammate.

In fact, the charismatic Frenchman even took a shot at Jamie Carragher for talking out of turn about Ronaldo.

Fans will be interested to see how Rangnick uses him and just how many goals he can squeeze out of him by the end of the season.