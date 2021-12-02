Player ratings: Man United 3-2 Arsenal – Exciting game turned in United’s favour by these stars

Manchester United won 3-2 against Arsenal at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5.5 – Weird performance. Some great saves, but the unnecessary rolling around injured cost United the first goal and was a bit slow on the second.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 – One of United’s best defensive performances of the season. Solid at the back and great going forward. Brilliant reverse pass was a big part of the second goal. On this form, way better than Wan-Bissaka.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Looked unconvincing and nervous.

Harry Maguire 5 – Didn’t command the defence and looked unconvincing.

Alex Telles 7.5 – Telles’ best performance in a United shirt. Defended well for the most part and contributed to the attacks. A little tentative going forward and has much more in his locker, but who can blame him, not trusting this defence to take care of itself?

Scott McTominay 5 – Underwhelming.

Fred 8 – Fantastic performance from the Brazilian. Loving to see him get forward more under Carrick, let’s hope it continues under Rangnick.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Got the assist but otherwise disappointing from Dr Rashford MBE.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – What vision, what passing, such a gifted footballer. A suublime performance from Bruno.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Didn’t really hit the heights of the last two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8 – Two great goals, led the line well, the GOAT.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard 5 – had a big chance on the break but fluffed his lines with an under-hit pass to Bruno.

Anthony Martial 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.