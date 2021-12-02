Premier League preview: Manchester United v Arsenal



Manchester United face Arsenal tonight at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League encounter.

United have not won a league game at home since the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. Moreover, they have failed to win in the league against Arsenal since 2018.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in a rich vein of form, losing just one out of their last ten matches.

The Gunners sit five points above United in the league table, in spite of losing their first three games.

United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea sprung up a few positives, including the team shape and defensive structure.

Despite surrendering possession for most of the match, United were compact and forced the Blues towards the wide areas.

Fans will be expecting a more front-footed approach against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

As mentioned in our predicted eleven yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start after being benched at Stamford Bridge.

As shown against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal struggle to cope with overload in wide areas.

A common theme of the three teams’ triumphs over the Gunners this season have been as a result of getting the ball into wide areas, hitting early crosses and piling bodies into the box.

Jadon Sancho will be key to United’s attacking threat. The Englishman can use his pace and trickery to disrupt the Arsenal defence.

Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for the final time, with Ralf Rangnick in the stands.

Team news

Harry Maguire will be available for selection after completing his one-match suspension against Chelsea. One big decision for Carrick, though, is whether to recall him after his poor recent form and the good performance that Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof put on against Chelsea in his absence.

Raphael Varane is definitely absent due to injury. Luke Shaw will be monitored after missing the games against Villarreal and Chelsea following a head injury.

Paul Pogba is still recovering from the injury he suffered in France training.

Carrick: "Rapha’s [Varane] a little bit further away and Paul’s [Pogba] a little bit further away as well, so nothing too immediate, I’m afraid." #mulive https://t.co/gXHe8ulxmj — utdreport (@utdreport) December 1, 2021

In his press conference, Carrick claimed that Edinson Cavani is ‘back on the grass’ and is working towards full fitness.

Arsenal will be hoping to have Bukayo Saka back after he picked up an injury against Newcastle. Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac are ruled out.