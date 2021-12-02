Home » Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United interim coach granted work visa

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United interim coach granted work visa

by Raj Dholakia
Ralf Rangnick has reportedly been granted his work visa to take over as Manchester United interim manager.

United announced Rangnick as interim until the end of the season, with a further two years in consultancy.

Fans expected him to be in charge of the Arsenal game at a packed Old Trafford under the lights.

However, due to a hold-up in obtaining a work visa, Michael Carrick was named caretaker for tonight’s match.

The German coach’s work permit was delayed as he did not meet the Football Association’s automatic criteria.

As per the rules, any non-UK citizen wishing to work in English football now has to obtain a Governing Body Endorsement as part of post-Brexit regulations.

Rangnick had coached only once in the last five years, hence a hold-up in the process.

According to Rob Dawson (ESPN), the paperwork has now been completed for the 63 year old to take charge of the club.

It has also been confirmed by BBC’s Simon Stone.

Rangnick is set to address the media tomorrow, claim Sky Sports.

Michael Carrick is expected to still be in charge of tonight’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, with Rangnick watching from the stands.

It is yet not known whether Rangnick will have any input on tonight’s team selection, but the players will be eager to impress their new boss, who will be intently watching.

