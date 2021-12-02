Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United interim coach granted work visa

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly been granted his work visa to take over as Manchester United interim manager.

United announced Rangnick as interim until the end of the season, with a further two years in consultancy.

Fans expected him to be in charge of the Arsenal game at a packed Old Trafford under the lights.

However, due to a hold-up in obtaining a work visa, Michael Carrick was named caretaker for tonight’s match.

The German coach’s work permit was delayed as he did not meet the Football Association’s automatic criteria.

As per the rules, any non-UK citizen wishing to work in English football now has to obtain a Governing Body Endorsement as part of post-Brexit regulations.

Rangnick had coached only once in the last five years, hence a hold-up in the process.

According to Rob Dawson (ESPN), the paperwork has now been completed for the 63 year old to take charge of the club.

Understand paperwork has now been completed for Ralf Rangnick to take over as Man United interim coach. Plan is still for him to watch from the stands tonight but should be in the dugout for Crystal Palace game on Sunday. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 2, 2021

It has also been confirmed by BBC’s Simon Stone.

Ralf Rangnick has got his visa. In the stands tonight. No input into game – but in dug-out for Palace. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 2, 2021

Rangnick is set to address the media tomorrow, claim Sky Sports.

Ralf Rangnick has been granted his work permit to begin work as Manchester United's new interim manager. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 2, 2021

Michael Carrick is expected to still be in charge of tonight’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, with Rangnick watching from the stands.

It is yet not known whether Rangnick will have any input on tonight’s team selection, but the players will be eager to impress their new boss, who will be intently watching.