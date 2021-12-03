Diogo Dalot impresses for Manchester United in front of new manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot can feel a sense of achievement after his impressive performance in the Premier League vs. Arsenal.

The right-back started a Premier League match for the first time since October 2019 yesterday and didn’t put a foot wrong.

A top performance throughout the 90 minutes, questions are now being asked as to whether he can displace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the starting eleven.

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 38 attempted passes

30 successful passes

8 ball recoveries

4 contested aerials

4 successful aerials

5 attempted tackles

3 clearances

3 successful tackles

2 interceptions Rate his first PL start of 21-22 /10 👇 pic.twitter.com/lUTiPzvZ10 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2021

Dalot worked tremendously down the right side and was a major part in some of the goals United scored and he did this all in front of incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Regularly appearing in the opposition box but also defending in United’s box, he has proved to everyone why he can operate in a back four.

Despite the two goals conceded, none appeared to be a direct result of Dalot’s performance and he was capable of keeping some of Arsenal’s efforts out of the net.

Many fans will be wondering if new manager Rangnick will prefer the Portuguese right-back after proving his attacking capabilities.

It is clear to see that full-backs in the modern game prefer to be more attacking and fans are yet to see the full attacking potential of Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot only managed to play 90 minutes of Premier League football this season after failing to displace the Englishman.

However, this seems to be a pivotal moment in the 22-year-old’s career as he looks to take control.

He has already received a call up to the Portugal squad during the summer after a player tested positive for Coronavirus.

He will be wanting to play as much as he can from now until the next international break to try and permanently break into the international side.