Photos: Ralf Rangnick happy to be at Manchester United after press conference

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been pictured wearing and holding a shirt for the first time since his appointment.

The German boss replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim manager for the remainder of the season, after taking over from Michael Carrick who was the caretaker for three matches.

Rangnick has to deal with an underperforming squad lacking in confidence but one that has more talent than it has shown this season.

The former RB Leipzig man admitted in his first press conference that unfortunately he won’t have much time to influence the team before Sunday.

He clarified by stating the reason he wanted the 9am start, much to the horror of the journalists present, was because the players were coming in for a 3pm session.

Rangnick stated because of the match against Arsenal, the only thing he can do on Friday is introduce himself to the players and give them an idea of what he’s looking for.

This means that Saturday is the one and only training session he can get under his belt, meaning fans shouldn’t expect to see major changes by Sunday.

Luckily Rangnick will start his reign against Crystal Palace and with all due respect, it is an easier challenge and one he should be expected to overcome.

The fixture list in general is a far kinder one than the one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went through towards the end of his reign.

United have played Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all recently so Rangnick has the perfect setup to go on a winning run if all things go to plan.