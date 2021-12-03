Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United have top, young talented players

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed which players he’s excited to work with the most, indicating who he may make his key men in his short reign.

The German manager has signed on in an interim role until the end of the season, followed by two more years as an advisory.

According to the club’s official website, Rangnick said: “I am very excited. I mean, they have so many top, talented young players – Jadon Sancho I know from the German Bundesliga.

“As a matter of fact, I met him when he was 17, in London. At the time, we were trying to convince him to come to Leipzig and he decided a couple of months later to come to [Borussia] Dortmund, which was not a wrong step from his perspective.

“Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, there are so many top, talented young players in the squad and, on top of that, the experienced top players. To work with those kind of players and to help them to get better, yeah, I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Rangnick has an abundance of talent, particularly in the attacking positions so it’s no surprise he pointed out these players first.

United have Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, and Bruno Fernandes among others.

It’s safe to say any combination of players can be used and none would necessarily be wrong.

Rather Rangnick has the luxury of picking players best on form and attitude and not worrying that if he rotates, he’ll lose quality.

The same can’t necessarily be said about the midfield or defensive options but there are strong players in those positions too.

If he plays with a front four, Rangnick will have backup options in Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, and Amad Diallo.

It will be interesting to see who Rangnick favours and for what reasons as the season develops.