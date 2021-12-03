Ralf Rangnick: New Manchester United man confident in first press conference

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick had his first press conference on Friday morning and it’s safe to say he had a lot of interesting things to say.

Although fans should see or read the full press conference, The Peoples Person have highlighted the main bits below:

🗣️ Rangnick: "Those are not the kind of games you need every day. In football to me, it's to minimise the coincidence factor." https://t.co/nukz5Os9ly — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

Given the chaos over the last couple of years, supporters would welcome Rangnick’s vision of a more balanced and controlled United.

Many attacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for winning unsustainably through individual moments rather than compete control so it will be a welcome change.

🗣️ Rangnick: "At the time, when Chelsea contacted me, they only talked about the option to become interim manager for four months. We're talking about six a half months and we also have a two-year advisory role. If #mufc contact you for such role then you can't turn it down." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

Here Rangnick speaks on the difference between Chelsea and the Red Devils and more or less confirmed reports that the two-year advisory role is what convinced him to sign on the dotted line.

🗣️ Rangnick: "Michael [Carrick], I got to know this two days ago. I met with Michael and Kieran [McKenna], I had a long private conversation for more than an hour. I tried to convince him to stay, in the end, I had to accept that." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

Many fans were shocked by Michael Carrick‘s decision to leave the club following the 3-2 win over Arsenal but it seems he’d made up his mind a while ago.

The assumption was that Rangnick hadn’t had a chance to speak to him but it’s now been cleared up that the Englishman’s mind couldn’t be changed. He will be missed.

🗣️ Rangnick: "I'm more than happy to work with the current coaching staff, I need their expertise. I will try to find two or three people that will join us in the coming weeks, but due to Brexit, it's not that easy." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

Supporters were curious to see what the club’s coaching staff setup will look like now, especially after the criticisms they received during Solskjaer’s reign.

Rangnick admitted he’d bring in up to three people but that it will take time and the people he tended to trust were all tied up to long-term contracts at big clubs.

🗣️ Rangnick: "We haven't spoken about new players. Now is the time to get to know the current squad in detail, the squad is definitely not too small. There is enough players." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

Rangnick insisted he’s not thinking about the transfer window yet but it’s likely he’s already made initial assessments of the squad.

He praised the abundance of talent in the attacking positions so it seems to suggest if he does invest, it will be in the midfield or defence.

Rangnick did insist that the winter window is not the time for smart or sustainable investing so perhaps fans shouldn’t expect any big transfers.

🗣️ Rangnick: "There is no such clause in my contract. There is little point in speculating over new players. I know what kind of player he [Erling Haaland] is, but in the meantime, the whole world has realised how good the player is." https://t.co/3aLCCjwimY — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

It’s good Rangnick cleared up this silly rumour but it is worth noting he didn’t rule out moving for Erling Haaland in the future.

🗣️ Rangnick: "I had a long telephone call with Joel Glazer. I also spoke with Ole, who told me all of his insight on the team." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 3, 2021

Rangnick confirmed Solskjaer spent two hours with him on the phone, giving him all the insight on what’s going on with United and the squad.

It’s safe to say that’s yet another classy gesture, as the legendary Norwegian had no obligation to help the man that’s now replaced him.

All in all, it was a positive, confident press conference from Rangnick and fans will be excited to see how he performs in his interim tenure.