Home » Ralf Rangnick: New Manchester United man confident in first press conference

Ralf Rangnick: New Manchester United man confident in first press conference

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick had his first press conference on Friday morning and it’s safe to say he had a lot of interesting things to say.

Although fans should see or read the full press conference, The Peoples Person have highlighted the main bits below:

Given the chaos over the last couple of years, supporters would welcome Rangnick’s vision of a more balanced and controlled United.

Many attacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for winning unsustainably through individual moments rather than compete control so it will be a welcome change.

Here Rangnick speaks on the difference between Chelsea and the Red Devils and more or less confirmed reports that the two-year advisory role is what convinced him to sign on the dotted line.

Many fans were shocked by Michael Carrick‘s decision to leave the club following the 3-2 win over Arsenal but it seems he’d made up his mind a while ago.

The assumption was that Rangnick hadn’t had a chance to speak to him but it’s now been cleared up that the Englishman’s mind couldn’t be changed. He will be missed.

Supporters were curious to see what the club’s coaching staff setup will look like now, especially after the criticisms they received during Solskjaer’s reign.

Rangnick admitted he’d bring in up to three people but that it will take time and the people he tended to trust were all tied up to long-term contracts at big clubs.

Rangnick insisted he’s not thinking about the transfer window yet but it’s likely he’s already made initial assessments of the squad.

He praised the abundance of talent in the attacking positions so it seems to suggest if he does invest, it will be in the midfield or defence.

Rangnick did insist that the winter window is not the time for smart or sustainable investing so perhaps fans shouldn’t expect any big transfers.

It’s good Rangnick cleared up this silly rumour but it is worth noting he didn’t rule out moving for Erling Haaland in the future.

Rangnick confirmed Solskjaer spent two hours with him on the phone, giving him all the insight on what’s going on with United and the squad.

It’s safe to say that’s yet another classy gesture, as the legendary Norwegian had no obligation to help the man that’s now replaced him.

All in all, it was a positive, confident press conference from Rangnick and fans will be excited to see how he performs in his interim tenure.

Latest Top Stories...

Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo put in a big...

Michael Carrick: Manchester United fans stunned by shock...

Bruno Fernandes inspires Man United to famous victory...

Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 3-2...

Match Report: Manchester United 3 – 2 Arsenal...

Michael Carrick announces he is to leave Manchester...