Ralf Rangnick takes Man United first team training for the first time

The first pictures of new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick taking first team training have emerged on the Internet today.

The German was all smiles as he took to the training pitch at Carrington to start the job of rebuilding United’s faltering season.

The training photos tweeted by the club show fringe players Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial. Whether this was an intentional effort at inclusivity or whether the players who started against Arsenal on Thursday were absent is unclear.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who left the club on Thursday, was successful in steadying the ship after a calamitous period under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which saw the Norwegian sacked after three years in charge.

But it is now over to the 63-year-old, who has the reputation of being one of the leading strategists in world football.

Earlier this morning we predicted what Rangnick’s starting XI might be for tomorrow’s first match under his charge against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have themselves benefitted from a change of management this season, with former Arsenal man Patrick Vieira defying the relegation zone predictions so far.

Palace lie 11th in the Premier League table, just five points behind United.

A big win for United could, in theory, take them straight into the top four, depending on other results.