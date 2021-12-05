Diogo Dalot: Manchester United star blows Crystal Palace away

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot put in a remarkable shift vs Crystal Palace in what was a hard-fought clash.

The Portuguese defender ensured his side kept a well-earned clean-sheet in the narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 88% pass accuracy

11 attempted long passes

9 successful long passes

6 ball recoveries

4 attempted tackles

3 successful tackles

3 attempted crosses

2 successful crosses

1 interception Impressive once again. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/UVWihzQJ9j — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2021

It’s safe to say Dalot has been putting in the type of performances that should have Aaron Wan-Bissaka worried.

The former Porto man has hardly had a sniff of football under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who preferred the player he signed from Crystal Palace.

Dalot subsequently went on loan and played beautifully there but on his return, he went back to being Wan-Bissaka’s understudy.

The talented Englishman’s injury of late has seen the 22-year-old handed an opportunity and he’s certainly grabbed it with both hands.

The interesting thing to see will be whether Ralf Rangnick is picking him out of necessity or whether he genuinely prefers Dalot to Wan-Bissaka.

The German manager clearly prefers attacking full-backs and many fans have complained of the latter’s ability to affect the final third.

Dalot was successful in passing directly as Rangnick likes and did so with a respectable amount of accuracy.

His recoveries and tackles show his defensive game may be underrated by some who critique him.

Nonetheless, Dalot has given Rangnick the good kind of a problem and time will tell who will earn the right-back spot more.