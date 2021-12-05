Fred puts in fantastic performance as Ralf Rangnick’s Man United make winning start against Crystal Palace

Considered to be one of the players most at risk of losing his starting place under Ralf Rangnick’s new management, Fred put in a superb performance for Manchester United against Crystal Palace today.

Fred was The Peoples Person’s man of the match after a fine box-to-box performance that was capped off by a superb strike that clinched the three points for the Red Devils.

The Brazilian achieved 83% Pass accuracy, completed five out of six long passes, created a chance, won 10 out of 16 duels and seven out of nine tackles.

The statistics record that he had one shot on target out of two but his well-struck first half effort was unlucky to hit a defender and deflect away.

Fred has been in superb form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was replaced as manager and seems to be enjoying the greater freedom to get forward that first caretaker boss Michael Carrick and now interim manager Ralf Rangnick have allowed him.

As United Update note on Twitter, ‘Fred has scored twice in 12 Premier League games this season, as many as he scored in 76 games in his first three seasons in the competition with Manchester United beforehand.’

Sam Pilger noted that he has now scored more league goals this season than Lionel Messi.

With Donny van de Beek chomping at the bit for game time and Paul Pogba set to return around Christmas, competition for places in the middle of the park is intense at United.

But on this form, the man they call ‘Pastor Fred’ thoroughly deserves to be in the starting XI and will be extremely hard to dislodge from the teamsheet.