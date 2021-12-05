Match Report: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Ralf Rangnick has claimed his first victory as manager of Manchester United as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford.

United remained unchanged from their game in mid-week and they started off with a spring in their step. Alex Telles created their first chance taking a left footed shot from outside the box in the third minute but he couldn’t find the target.

At the other end, David de Gea made a good save in the opening ten minutes as Palace tried to test United’s number one.

Ronaldo’s 12th minute free kick was a good strike but unfortunately kept rising.

United were pressing well, Rashford had a new lease of life, or so it seemed, as he caused problems for the defenders.

It was all United in the opening twenty minutes but they couldn’t quite find a way to break through Palace’s defence.

A shot came as Rashford pulled it back to Ronaldo but he could only manage a tame shot which was hit straight at the keeper.

Fred was playing some good attacking football whilst Ronaldo and Fernandes had some good link up play.

The Palace defenders knew they were in a game, conceding seven corners in the opening half hour but United couldn’t make them count.

Palace weren’t completely backed into a corner though, they had their own opportunities as they began to grow into the game.

The final kick of the half came from Dalot who took a shot on the edge of the box but it went just over the bar.

United came out fighting once again in the second half with Fernandes’ early shot deflecting wide.

A free kick for United in the 68th minute was whipped in by Telles and ricocheted off the crossbar.

The match was heating up and Palace came close in the 76th minute as a set piece led to Jordan Ayew side footing the ball across the face of goal.

It was Fred who made the breakthrough in the 77th minute with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box, substitute Mason Greenwood got the assist.

Could United hold on to the slim lead or indeed capitalise on it?

Donny van de Beek won a free kick for the Reds in the last five minutes, again it was Telles who whipped it in close to the keeper but the keeper punched it over.

Still United pushed forwards, eager to impress their new manager who watched on with a serious expression on his face.

Palace weren’t out of the match yet though. As we entered injury time, a series of free kicks and corners made for a nail-biting watch for Reds fans.

Fortunately United held on to hand Rangnick his first taste of victory.

Team: de Gea, Telles, Maguire, Dalot, Lindelof, McTominay, Fred, Sancho (Greenwood 62), Ronaldo, Rashford (Elanga 76), Fernandes (Van de Beek 86)