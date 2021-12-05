Player ratings: Man United 1-0 Crystal Palace – Control and domination in Ralf Rangnick’s first match

Manchester United won 1-0 against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this afternoon in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had very little to do … so little it’s hard to give him anything other than the average score.

Diogo Dalot 8 – Another great outing for Dalot, although fitness could be an issue as he faded in the second half. Much better than Wan-Bissaka on current form.

Victor Lindelof 8 – One bad pass in the second half, but otherwise a fantastic performance from Lindelof. Looked tenacious and creative and played some superb forward passes.

Harry Maguire 7 – Best we’ve seen from Harry in a long time. Great, brave clearing header on the 80th minute.

Alex Telles 8 – Another very competent performance from Telles. Played an incredible cross-field ball to Ronaldo in the first half and was a real livewire offensively and defensively. Like Dalot, faded a little in the second half but can be proud of his overall performance.

Scott McTominay 7 – Some sloppy passing but fantastic energy from Scott. Will take to the gegenpress like a duck to water.

Fred 9 – Another great performance from Pastor Fred. Box-to-box magic and a brilliant goal to cap a superb outing.

Marcus Rashford 5 – A lot of energy but poor decision-making from Marcus. Dribbles when he should pass and passes when he should shoot.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Playing a little further back for Rangnick, and whilst it wasn’t a vintage performance, it was solid and controlled.

Jadon Sancho 4 – Started reasonably brightly but confidence drained out of him as the match went on. Some shocking passing.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – Very quiet game from Ronaldo. Looked tired in the second half.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Came on and got the assist. Made a big difference. A great sub performance.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.