Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans praise Crystal Palace performance

Manchester United fans were thoroughly pleased for new manager Ralf Rangnick after he began his reign positively.

The German boss oversaw a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in what was a hard-fought clash at Old Trafford.

1st Premier League win at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace since 2017. 1st Clean sheet at Old Trafford this season. Ralf Rangnick's Reds Ladies and Gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/neIQUxa8uj — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 5, 2021

Rangnick has already made Manchester United look much more balanced, the press was evident from the first minute. United just lacked the final pass in some instances. But the early signs are there. Night and day difference between the structure. — TC (@totalcristiano) December 5, 2021

FIRST WIN OF THE RALF RANGNICK ERA. GET THE FUCK IN. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) December 5, 2021

Fred scoring goals from outside the box now. Ralf Rangnick is a football GENIUS. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) December 5, 2021

Rangnick just found Fred’s Brazilian passport. He’s always been technically gifted — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 5, 2021

Many fans were hoping Rangnick could get his United career off to a good start and potentially kickstart a winning run.

There were no massive expectations given he had literally one training session with the players but whatever they did seemed to work.

The Red Devils were more compact and more in control for the first time in a long while, with Rangnick employing his 4-2-2-2 formation to great success.

He had his players pressing more, passing more forward, and successfully protecting David de Gea, who had hardly much to do.

Manchester United ran out of steam but once they get their fitness levels up and get used to Rangnick’s system, then it could be an exciting time.

It’s clear to see the system is complementary to the players and that it’s just a matter of time for them to get used to it.

Unfortunately, Rangnick has joined at the most congested part of the season and so is unlikely to get as many training sessions in as he would like.