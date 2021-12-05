Home » Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans praise Crystal Palace performance

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans praise Crystal Palace performance

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans were thoroughly pleased for new manager Ralf Rangnick after he began his reign positively.

The German boss oversaw a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in what was a hard-fought clash at Old Trafford.

Many fans were hoping Rangnick could get his United career off to a good start and potentially kickstart a winning run.

There were no massive expectations given he had literally one training session with the players but whatever they did seemed to work.

The Red Devils were more compact and more in control for the first time in a long while, with Rangnick employing his 4-2-2-2 formation to great success.

He had his players pressing more, passing more forward, and successfully protecting David de Gea, who had hardly much to do.

Manchester United ran out of steam but once they get their fitness levels up and get used to Rangnick’s system, then it could be an exciting time.

It’s clear to see the system is complementary to the players and that it’s just a matter of time for them to get used to it.

Unfortunately, Rangnick has joined at the most congested part of the season and so is unlikely to get as many training sessions in as he would like.

Latest Top Stories...

Ralf Rangnick: Stunning statistics prove immediate impact vs...

Diogo Dalot: Manchester United star blows Crystal Palace...

Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 1-0...

Fred puts in fantastic performance as Ralf Rangnick’s...

Match Report: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Player ratings: Man United 1-0 Crystal Palace –...