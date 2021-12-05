Ralf Rangnick: Stunning statistics prove immediate impact vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admitted surprise to how well the players took on board his tactics in such a short time, following their win vs Crystal Palace.

Many fans were impressed by the difference that showed on the pitch in the narrow 1-0 win and the stats below prove just how good it was.

#mufc made 77 passes into the final third against Crystal Palace, the most United have managed in a Premier League game this season #mulive [@Squawka] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 5, 2021

Manchester United won possession in the final third 12 times vs. Crystal Palace. That’s the most they’ve done so in a Premier League match since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. What an impact Ralf Rangnick has made already! 📈 pic.twitter.com/z1rigMRwnb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2021

0 A winning start for Ralf. 🇩🇪🔴 pic.twitter.com/EJaQPBeG3p — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2021

𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹™️

✅61.3% possession

✅14 chances created

✅12 possessions won in final third

✅0 goals conceded And he’s only had one training session. pic.twitter.com/MLU6bScwuc — ً (@utdrobbo) December 5, 2021

Manchester United won possession in the final third 12 times vs. Crystal Palace. Previously, the most times they’d done so in a league match was 7 vs. Newcastle United and Arsenal. Instant impact from the new manager. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LyQp5ptx6s — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2021

United appeared to be incapable of troubling opposition teams despite having one of the best attacking options in the country if not in Europe.

Rangnick chose to go with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes as his quartet and it’s safe to say it worked superbly with the number of passes made into the final third.

The Red Devils were also so high up the pitch in a way fans haven’t seen in a long time, and that resulted in the 12 possessions won in the final third.

Rangnick’s insistence on pressing high unsettled Palace and kept them camped in their own half.

Despite the high-risk approach, Manchester United kept a rare clean-sheet and David de Gea was hardly troubled for the whole 90 minutes.

The hope is, with more of Rangnick’s training sessions, his players can do an even better job of implementing his tactics.