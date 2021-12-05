Home

Ralf Rangnick: Stunning statistics prove immediate impact vs Crystal Palace

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admitted surprise to how well the players took on board his tactics in such a short time, following their win vs Crystal Palace.

Many fans were impressed by the difference that showed on the pitch in the narrow 1-0 win and the stats below prove just how good it was.

United appeared to be incapable of troubling opposition teams despite having one of the best attacking options in the country if not in Europe.

Rangnick chose to go with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes as his quartet and it’s safe to say it worked superbly with the number of passes made into the final third.

The Red Devils were also so high up the pitch in a way fans haven’t seen in a long time, and that resulted in the 12 possessions won in the final third.

Rangnick’s insistence on pressing high unsettled Palace and kept them camped in their own half.

Despite the high-risk approach, Manchester United kept a rare clean-sheet and David de Gea was hardly troubled for the whole 90 minutes.

The hope is, with more of Rangnick’s training sessions, his players can do an even better job of implementing his tactics.

