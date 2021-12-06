Academy Match Report: Blackburn Rovers u23s 0-4 Manchester United u23s

As the first team kicked off new life under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s u23s were also in action yesterday away to Blackburn Rovers.

United’s early dominance in possession paid dividends in just the sixth minute through Charlie Wellens’ whipped in cross which found Alejandro Garnacho’s head.

A bit of fortune and poor goalkeeping saw Garnacho’s effort bobble into the back of the net to give United the early lead.

United almost doubled the lead in the 20th minute with another header, this time from D’Mani Mellor. A raking cross field ball from Alvaro Fernandez found the open Wellens who looked to turn provider again with a well placed cross but Mellor headed just wide.

Blackburn looked to hit against the run of play after Zidane Iqbal lost possession in a dangerous area. A drilled in cross found Blackburn’s target man at the near post but his powerful header sailed just past the post and wide.

United found the second goal in the 32nd minute in typical Rangnick fashion, scoring just six seconds after gaining possession.

Charlie Savage pressing high up the pitch won the ball and immediately found Shola Shoretire splitting the centre-backs and finishing into the roof of the net.

Blackburn almost drew one back minutes later from a corner, Shoretire’s headed clearance only found a Blackburn player open at the back post but he could only redirect it over the crossbar.

The second half saw the action continue as Fernandez carved open the Blackburn defence with a give and go with Shoretire but his effort was well saved in the end.

Garnacho added his second of the match in the 77th minute with a sensational goal. Winning possession in United’s half, Garnacho went on a surging 60 yard run before placing his shot in the bottom left corner.

Blackburn’s best chance of the match fell to former United academy player Daniel Butterworth.

A cross misjudged by Bjorn Hardley was allowed through to Butterworth to get a free shot off but Matej Kovar’s strong hand was there to deny and the rebound effort was blocked by Hardley.

United rounded off the dominating display in stoppage time with a late goal from Wellens. The full-back was allowed to drive into the box from the right unchallenged before sliding the ball into the bottom right corner.

United: Kovar, Wellens, Fernandez, Mengi, Hardley, Savage, Mellor (Emeran 74), Iqbal, McNeill, Shoretire (Hoogewerf 86), Garnacho.

Unused Subs: Mastny, McShane.