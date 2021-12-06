Chris Armas set to join Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United’s coaching team

Manchester United are set to announce the arrival of American coach Chris Armas to Ralf Rangnick’s coaching team.

Michael Carrick recently departed from the club and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent dismissal, the club was in serious need to hire someone to help the new manager out.

It was recently reported that Rangnick will be able to bring in one or two new coaches into the team to help the squad get used to the new tactics that he will deploy in the upcoming training sessions.

It has now been reported by Fabrizio Romano and Taylor Twellman that the former New York Red Bulls manager Chris Armas is going to be one of the men employed.

A tweet from Twellman, who is a journalist for ESPN, confirmed that a work permit has been agreed to earlier on this morning and that the coach and former manager will be able to travel to England to start work.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Chris Armas will be on Ralf Rangnick’s staff @ManUtd and will be announced in the next few days. He was given his work permit this morning. Their history goes all the way back to @NewYorkRedBulls. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 6, 2021

Former New York Red Bulls manager Chris Armas set to join Manchester United, confirmed. He’ll be part of Ralf Rangnick coaching staff, as per @TaylorTwellman. 🔴🇺🇸 #MUFC Agreement in place, already communicated to the team – Armas will ‘replace’ Michael Carrick in Man Utd staff. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2021

He goes on to confirm that Man United will announce the signing of the coach in the upcoming days.

Romano adds to this by saying that an agreement is in place which has already been communicated to the team.

Armas will come in as a direct replacement for Carrick and will be helping Rangnick over the next six months.

The American coach has recently spent some time out of club football after being sacked by Major League Soccer team Toronto FC.

At the MLS club, he served as head coach for seven months before being sacked after losing 10 of the 15 games he managed.

At United, he will only serve as a coach to help Rangnick through this next period as the club looks for long term replacements to take over in the summer.

Rangnick is well known to Armas after being Sporting Director and coach for the Red Bull group from 2012 until 2019.