Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Juventus to Manchester United under investigation as part of financial irregularities case

Things haven’t been rosy for Juventus on the pitch in the last 18 months, but their issues away from the field are set to become a whole lot worse.

The club is currently under investigation for alleged financial irregularities involving some false accounting that could land the Serie A club in hot water.

The club’s offices in Turin and Milan have been raided, with Italian police taking documents on transfers, invoices and financial statements, with the period in question being from 2019 to 2021.

High placing officials such as club president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and current Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici are all being questioned.

The club released the following statement:

“The club announces it has received notification of a new search and seizure order relating to the ongoing investigations by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Turin against the club and some of its current and previous representatives.”

“As necessary, Juventus is collaborating with the investigators and with Consob and is confident that it will clarify every aspect of interest to them, believing that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in compliance with accounting principles and in in line with international football industry practice and market conditions.”

As part of the investigation Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer move from Juventus to Manchester United is being looked at.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims there are recordings of a secret phone call between Juventus directors that mention a document ‘that theoretically should not have existed.’

This document has not yet been found and the clubs directors are unable to explain the finer details of the transfer.

Juventus are no stranger to off the field scandal, having been embroiled in the Calciopoli match fixing scandal uncovered in 2006.

With the club struggling to balance the books and comply with financial fair play rules, it is perhaps no wonder they were one of the more vocal members of the failed European Super League plan.