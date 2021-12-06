Edinson Cavani: Juventus interested in signing Manchester United striker this Janurary

Juventus could move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani this January.

The Serie A giants have failed to score goals on a consistent basis and find themselves languishing in fifth position.

Massimiliano Allegri explained it in a press conference: “We roughly concede the same number of goals as other teams. The problem is that we score a lot less.”

Juventus’ top priority is reportedly Dusan Vlahovic, but a deal for the Serbian would be difficult to pull off as other top clubs are interested.

The Turin club is looking at cheaper alternatives in Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi.

According to Tuttosport, the 34 year old United man could be a good choice for Juventus as a short-term option.

Cavani’s contract at United is set to expire at the end of the season. The Uruguayan’s time has been somewhat of a mixed bag.

Netting 18 times in 46 appearances, Cavani has delivered on the pitch when asked upon. His energy and enthusiasm give this United side a different dynamic.

Even at 34, Cavani leads the press and keeps opposition defenders on their toes. The fans adore him, and his affinity with the Old Trafford crowd is special.

However, one of the significant issues is his injury record. The Uruguayan has already missed close to 30 games due to injury.

With new manager Ralf Rangnick preferring young and dynamic forwards in his high-pressing system, Cavani could well opt to leave this January.

The Uruguayan is currently recovering from a tendon issue but is expected to be back in training soon.