Manchester United could appoint two coaches to help out Ralf Rangnick’s squad



Manchester United are set to appoint current RB Leipzig sport psychologist Sascha Lense as a coach following the arrival of manager Ralf Rangnick.

The coach was appointed in Germany by Rangnick after his spell at Leipzig back in 2015.

He has since stayed at the same club until now, when it looks all but confirmed that he will be joining Man United in a different role.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reports that Lense will become Rangnick’s second addition to the team after recently appointing Chris Armas as a coach, as reported here earlier.

The outlet goes on to say that the German coach visited United’s training grounds today but cannot start work until he gets his visa.

He won’t be joining the medical team at the club but will instead join Rangnick’s coaching team with Armas.

More coaches could be appointed over the next couple of days with The Times reporting that Jesse Marsch, who was recently sacked as head coach at RB Leipzig, could be a contender to join the backroom staff as well.

Armas, Lense and Marsch all have experience with Rangnick after his time as sporting director for the Red Bull group as well as his credentials as manager for some of the teams in Germany.

The swift approach to bringing the three men into the club comes after Rangnick said in a press conference last week that he wanted to inject some new blood into the coaching team.

“I will obviously try to find one, two, maybe three people who can join us in the one or two weeks but due to the Brexit regulations it’s not too easy,” he said.

“Many of my former colleagues, no matter if it is video analysts or assistant coaches are in long-term contracts with big clubs so they are not available right now and we have to be a bit smart and clever and find the right people.”

“I hope that we can get them in here in the next one or two weeks, but I cannot tell you any names.”

It is expected that the manager will give an update on the coaching team during his pre-match conference on Tuesday.

The coaches that remained at United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking will still be in place for now as Rangnick wants to have coaches who know the squad already as well as appointing some new faces.

