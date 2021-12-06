Manchester United will face Aston Villa in FA Cup third round

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup took place tonight and United have got a home tie against Aston Villa.

The match will take place at Old Trafford between the 7th and 10th of January 2022 as Ralf Rangnick’s Reds will face former Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard’s Villa side.

The tie will be just one week before the two sides meet in the League. Earlier this season Villa beat United 1-0 in the Premiership, so the Reds will be hungry for revenge.

Since the turn of the century United have faced Villa five times in the third round of the FA Cup winning all five of those games.

With both sides settling in new managers it should be an interesting pairing and a hotly contested cup game.

Elsewhere, Manchester rivals City will head to Swindon and Liverpool will face League One Shrewsbury.

Chelsea will host National League leaders Chesterfield, one of five non-league sides that were in the draw.

Fourth placed West Ham will face fellow Premier League side Leeds.

Ralf Rangnick will hope to have a good cup run as his new side sits in seventh in the league and has already bowed out of the EFL Cup.

He will be hoping for success in the FA Cup and the Champions League as the Reds made it out of their group and into the last 16 under interim-manager Michael Carrick.

Rangnick got his first taste of victory with the Reds on Sunday as he managed his side to a 1-0 win over Palace in front of the home fans.