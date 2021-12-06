Ralf Rangnick explains Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial absences following Crystal Palace win

Ralf Rangnick is the talk of the Premier League and to a lesser degree, the wider footballing world after securing his first win as Manchester United boss.

The experienced German oversaw United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and there were already signs of his philosophy shining through.

It was all action midfielder, Fred, who broke the deadlock with a lovely right footed shot from outside the box. The Brazilian will likely play a large role for Rangnick going forward.

Post-match the German even had a little joke at his midfielder’s expense:

“I had to ask my assistant coach if that was Fred‘s right foot.”

“I thought he could only shoot with his left. I’m happy for him.”

A lot of attention was focused on who would be selected for Rangnick’s first game in charge and many were surprised to see the same team Michael Carrick selected for the win against Arsenal.

Two notable absentees were Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who’ve both struggled for game time and who may both be heading out the door in the not-too-distant future.

Rangnick explained their absence after the game:

“Jesse and Anthony indicated after training [yesterday] that they didn’t feel well, they felt pain. That’s the reason they are not in the squad.”

It seems apparent that both players need a fresh start as it will be hard for them to force their way into this current United setup.

Lingard was linked with a move back to West Ham all summer, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell last campaign. More recently, reports have claimed Newcastle United want to sign him in January.

Martial’s destination may be slightly less obvious but there will be not shortage of clubs willing to give the Frenchman a go considering the flashes of brilliance he has shown in the past.