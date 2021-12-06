Ralf Rangnick explains thinking behind Manchester United tactics

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick openly discussed his tactics following the win over Crystal Palace, providing fans with unique insight into his thinking.

The German manager handled his first match superbly, guiding his players to a hard-fought 1-0 win over the visitors.

According to the club’s official website, Rangnick said: “The first half-hour was amazing and the only thing that was missing was scoring one or two goals. Even after that, we had control of the game.

“If you play the way we played today with regards to intensity and having four offensive players, it is highly important that you have players who are disciplined.

“Both Scotty [McTominay] and Fred are perfect for that.

“For me it seemed logical to not make many changes after the win against Arsenal.

“The question was how do we get possession of the ball?

“We had enough space with Jadon [Sancho] and Bruno [Fernandes] in those number ten positions for our fullbacks to play forwards and ask for the ball on the wings. That was the reason I decided to play a 4-2-2-2.

“The most demanding positions in that formation are the tens and I think Bruno and Jadon did well in those positions. Defensively they both did well.

“Obviously it was about keeping them away from our goal, keeping them consistently under pressure and chasing balls and winning balls. We decided to go for a slightly different formation but only slightly different.

“We played with two strikers, Marcus and Cristiano up front with Jadon and Bruno on the 10 position and for the rest of the team it was the same position as usual.

“I just thought it might be better to have control in the centre of the pitch with Cristiano having a partner up front and I think it worked out well.”

United fans have been crying out for a tactical manager and someone who knows that side of the game, having been disappointed in the past.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had his strengths but ultimately he did not handle training sessions and was more of a general manager than a coaching one.

Rangnick being able to explain and implement his ideas so quickly even took him by surprise, and until now he hasn’t even brought in his own staff yet.

The former RB Leipzig man has to think of staff who can add value to the club as a whole, should he not stay beyond the six months in his interim capacity.

Rangnick is expected to be a senior advisor for two years following the conclusion of the season and so any staff he brings in now have to be compatible with whoever the next manager may be.

For now, he’s gotten United off to a good start, and fans will be looking forward to more of his tactical conversations in the future.