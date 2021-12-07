Dean Henderson: Ajax register interest in Manchester United goalkeeper

Manchester United star Dean Henderson may be on his way out of the club this January, with Ajax reportedly keen on his signature.

The talented goalkeeper has had a difficult season so far as he had to battle with Covid, losing his spot to current first-choice David de Gea.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ajax hope to sign Henderson on loan in the January transfer window, with the suggestion being he could replace the potentially outgoing Andre Onana.

It’s understood conversations were held with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the past and Dutch sources have confirmed to the MEN of Ajax’s interest.

Although Henderson still aims to be the first choice at United, he recognises the need for regular football, with the club showing no indication of a desire to sell permanently.

Rangnick hasn’t made a decision on the Englishman’s future just yet and it’s like he wants to evaluate the player himself first before doing so.

Some sections of the media have previously claimed Henderson would have started the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first choice had he not fallen ill.

It seemed as though the legendary Norwegian was ready to give up on De Gea, who was struggling for form for much of the last campaign.

However, the experienced Spaniard recollected himself and came back to Carrington early with a fire in his belly to reclaim his spot permanently.

Luckily for De Gea, he didn’t have to directly challenge Henderson, who fell ill at the worst time possible.

In fairness to the former Atletico Madrid man, he has been in sensational form all season and has thoroughly deserved being in between the sticks once more.

Henderson will have a chance to impress vs Young Boys on Wednesday night and it will be interesting to see if he can convince Rangnick to hand him more minutes.