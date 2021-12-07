Diogo Dalot ‘will continue to give everything’ as Manchester United resurgence continues

Diogo Dalot’s Manchester United resurgence continued as he completed another 90 minutes against Crystal Palace under new boss Ralf Rangnick.

The right back has been given more playing time than many expected this campaign, having racked up 500+ minutes across nine appearances.

He’s played the full 90 minutes in United’s last two Premier League games in the absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has missed out due to a hand injury.

His performances have impressed many United fans and coupled with Wan-Bissaka’s poor form this campaign, he is starting to stake a claim to be United’s first choice on the right side of defence.

Dalot’s stats from the Crsytal Palace game make for particularly good reading, as the fullback completed 88% of his passes, while also recovering the ball six times and making three successful tackles.

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 88% pass accuracy

11 attempted long passes

9 successful long passes

6 ball recoveries

4 attempted tackles

3 successful tackles

3 attempted crosses

2 successful crosses

1 interception Impressive once again. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/UVWihzQJ9j — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2021

We know going forward Dalot is a very good option, but we’re now seeing other elements to his game that make him a much more well-rounded fullback.

Speaking to United’s media reporter after the Palace game, Dalot had this to say:

“It’s what I’m here for, it’s not easy when you’re outside [the starting XI] and you don’t play as much, but it’s our job to keep ready and I think I was doing a fantastic job outside the pitch being ready.”

“When the opportunity comes, I now feel I need to keep going and give everything when I’m on the pitch too.”

There was a lot of speculation this summer about him potentially moving on and being replaced by Kieran Trippier.

But despite interest from Roma and Borussia Dortmund, Dalot is proving at the very least he is a good rotation option and it is very possible that he could prove to be United’s best right back.