Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele on free transfer

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as contract talks with the club stall.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer with foreign clubs able to being discussions with him from January onwards.

As a result, a number of Europe’s elite are monitoring the situation, with the chance to sign someone Barcelona paid £135 million for on a free transfer too good to turn down.

The Catalan club have offered to freeze his current salary while offering him ‘very succulent’ performance-based bonuses that would make him the highest paid player at the club if he meets certain targets.

Barcelona’s current financial issues are well known, and the club are no longer at the very top of European football as they have been in years gone by.

Therefore, it is no surprise the 24-year-old is thinking about his options carefully with a number of lucrative deals on the table.

And having reportedly shown interest before, United are thought to be very much a part of the race and have met with the players agent in order to begin discussing a potential deal.

Newcastle were thought to be the frontrunners for his signature due to their new-found wealth, but there is also interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Juventus.

Dembele has endured a torrid four years at the Nou Camp, making just 122 appearances and providing 30 goals and 21 assists.

Brought in during the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund to replace the outgoing Neymar, Dembele has largely failed to live up to those lofty expectations due to a succession of injuries.

United are very well stocked in wide areas with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all capable of playing there.

His history with injuries is certainly cause for concern, but when a player of the quality of Ousmane Dembele becomes available for free it would be foolish not to explore the possibility.