Manchester United to prioritise a midfield signing this January transfer window

Manchester United have prioritised signing a midfielder this January.

According to Manchester Evening News, interim manager Ralf Rangnick and Footballing Director John Murtough will discuss player incomings and outgoings after Christmas.

Rangnick was pleased by his side’s display in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Despite training for just 45 minutes, they exceeded his expectations and pressed as a team for most of the match.

After the game, he said: “I was positively surprised by the physical state & intensity; the first half-hour was amazing.”

“I felt it was extremely high-tempo, high intensity, always on the front foot. The only thing missing in the first half-hour was not scoring one, two or three goals.”

In his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation, the two midfielders at the base must be tenacious, energetic and good on the ball.

Fred has shown glimpses of his quality, especially in the two matches against Chelsea and Palace.

However, Rangnick will be well aware that United’s midfield is not good enough to challenge for titles.

Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain, and while he recovers from a thigh injury, the club must decide their stance around the Frenchman.

In the past, United have been linked to a host of young midfielders, including Declan Rice, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

As per the article, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham tops the list of midfield targets. The 18 year old has hit the ground running for the Bundesliga giants and is a regular starter.

He was close to joining United back in 2020 after being given a private tour of the training facilities and speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson.

He decided to move to Dortmund due to their excellent track record in developing players.

In an earlier interview with the Athletic, Rangnick spoke about how the teenager was a rare talent: “He’s an absolute top player; one of the best. I have rarely seen a 17-year-old playing at such a level. We scouted him for 18 months at RB. He’s simply extraordinary.”

United will face stiff competition for his signature from other top European clubs.

Another option mentioned is RB Leipzig’s, Tyler Adams. The 22 year old has been likened to Joshua Kimmich by Rangnick himself.

Adams is the American national team captain and has enough experience playing at the highest level.

One of the pros of having Rangnick at the club is his knowledge about players around the globe. His track record of bringing in young players is exceptional.

Fans will hope that United implement this strategy in their recruitment and avoid signing big-name players just for their commercial benefits.