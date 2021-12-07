Paul Pogba will decide his future depending upon Manchester United’s new managerial change



Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will reportedly decide his future at the club ‘in a few days or weeks.’

This is being reported by Fabrizio Romano in his piece for CBSS Sports.

He states that United have had an offer on the table since July, which Pogba has not yet accepted. The Frenchman is unsure about his future and might make a decision soon.

🚨 Manchester United's managerial change will make Pogba take extra time to decide his future. A final decision should be expected in a few days or weeks, Pogba's choice, when he eventually makes it, will involve many factors #mufc #mujournal [@FabrizioRomano] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 6, 2021

📝 — The performance with Ralf Rangnick in these months will be an important indicator #mufc #mujournal [@FabrizioRomano] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 6, 2021

It will depend significantly on United’s new managerial situation and the team’s results under Ralf Rangnick.

The Frenchman is a player that divides opinion among United fans and the media.

On his day, he can win the game by himself; however, consistency has always been the problem.

Arguments can be made about previous managers not playing him in his preferred position and tactics, but a world-class talent should be able to shine through.

In United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, Rangnick used his famous 4-2-2-2 formation with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho acting as two 10s.

At base, Fred and Scott McTominay were energetic and swamped the Palace midfield.

Pressing has not always been the biggest strength of Pogba’s game. He often relies on his exceptional technical ability and passing range to spearhead attacks.

It will be fascinating to see how he adapts to Rangnick’s demands with respect to work rate and positioning.

The club must make an important decision about the Frenchman’s future. If he does not fit into Rangick’s plans, United should look for a long-term replacement.

Pogba is currently recovering from a thigh injury suffered in training for France. He is expected to be out for a while, with no specific return date mentioned.