Predicted XI vs BSC Young Boys: Ralf Rangnick to rotate heavily despite need to top group

A home tie against Swiss minnows who cannot qualify from Champions League Group F should mean that Manchester United can field a rotated team tomorrow at Old Trafford.

However, Young Boys do still have something to play for, as a win could see them qualify for the Europa League by virtue of finishing third in the group.

United will want to top the Group as it should mean their Round of 16 draw will be easier, avoiding the likes of Bayern Munich and, depending on results, Real Madrid.

However, it is a golden opportunity for new boss Ralf Rangnick to look at some of his squad players in action for the first time and to give them valuable minutes on the pitch.

It does therefore seem likely that some big names will be rested.

There will be an update on the fitness of Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani during the course of today, with Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane definitely ruled out.

Our predicted XI assumes that none of the above will be available.

Rangnick could give Dean Henderson a rare start in goal to give him some match practice. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return at right back while the in-form Diogo Dalot is rested.

Harry Maguire took a nasty blow to the head against Crystal Palace on Sunday, so he could be rested with Eric Bailly coming in.

If the manager sticks to the 4-2-2-2 he employed against Palace, Nemanja Matic could replace either Fred or Scott McTominay – probably the latter, as Fred has been playing in more of a box-to-box role recently.

Ahead of them, we could see the lesser spotted Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek replacing Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

If Cavani and Martial are still out and both Ronaldo and Rashford are to be rested, a front pair of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga is possible, with Amad also hoping for a rare start.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: