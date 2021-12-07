Ralf Rangnick confirms two starters for BSC Young Boys fixture tomorrow

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says he will rotate his side against Young Boys tomorrow but he is determined to win the match and gain revenge on the minnows after their defeat in Switzerland in the first group match.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Champions League Group F clash, Rangnick said:

‘I haven’t finally decided but I think it makes sense that we rest a few players due to the crowded fixtures and to recover players for the Premier League.

‘But it’s also important of course to keep momentum and our ethos is to win games, so even maybe if we play with a few new players it’s still important we win the game.

‘For me it’s important we develop the team and we continue the application of the defensive processes and fine tune our collective defending.

‘Right now, because we are playing every three days, we have to do that in-game and also talking to the players and video footage sessions.’

‘Six months, no clean sheet sheet in your own stadium, it was clear to me what the priority should be.’

Rangnick was then asked about Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson and whether they would be allowed to go out on loan in January.

‘Well to start with, they will both play tomorrow, they will both play in first XI.

‘I know that Dean is a very, very good ambitious goalkeeper… we need two goalkeepers, we even have three with Tom.

‘I have to get to know the players first, in the next couple of weeks in order to finally assess them.

‘I will try to give as much game-time as possible.’

The Red Devils don’t need to win the match as they are already guaranteed top spot of the group, having a superior head-to-head record against Villarreal.

Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are back in training but Rangnick confirmed it was too soon for either to feature tomorrow. He also explained that Anthony Martial has aggravated an old injury and is unavailable for tomorrow’s game but should return in the week.

Raphaël Varane and Edinson Cavani are back in training 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yk4gEN0I65 — utdreport (@utdreport) December 7, 2021

Rangnick also confirmed that sport psychologist Sascha Lense and coach Chris Armas are joining the club in the coming days.