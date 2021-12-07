Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United turned down by three candidates for staff positions

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been dealt a blow in his efforts to rejig the club’s coaching staff.

At the time of writing, the German manager is the only new member of staff officially announced since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure.

I am told that New York Red Bulls assistant manager Bradley Carnell will not be joining Rangnick’s coaching team at Manchester United — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 6, 2021

I am told that Manchester United did talk with Gerhard Struber about taking up Rangnick’s assistant role, but moving to United was contractually complicated for the Austrian manager, who also views himself as a head coach, and he is dedicated to his position at New York Red Bulls — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 6, 2021

At the moment there are no negotiations for Jesse Marsch to move to Manchester United. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @QueGolazoPod] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) December 6, 2021

According to The Sun, Gerhard Struber rejected the chance to join United as he preferred to say in the MLS because he doesn’t want to be demoted from the head coach position he currently occupies to become Rangnick’s assistant.

The Red Devils were also not keen to pay Struber’s expensive compensation fee for what presumably would have been a short time at Carrington.

Struber himself said to Sky Sports: “There was a request. It’s no secret that Ralf Rangnick and us know and appreciate us very well.

“I am very honored by the request from England. At the same time, the situation for me in New York is such that it allows me to look to the future with great hope and I don’t want to give up on the path with New York overnight.”

Rangnick admitted very early on that the staff members he would like to sign or he typically works with are all tied up in long-term deals with big clubs.

This was essentially his way of saying it will be difficult to bring in the staff he would want at United and so far that’s proving true.

Despite the blow, Rangnick has proven capable of coaching the team by himself, supported by the current group of staff.

While Michael Carrick has left, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna remain, supplemented by Darren Fletcher’s involvement despite his technical director role.

Rangnick already oversaw a style shift and a win in the short time he’s been at United, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in his first game in charge.