Rio Ferdinand: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw face difficult fight at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw that they’re in for a big fight for their spots in the first team.

The English duo were not involved in Ralf Rangnick’s first match in charge due to their respective injuries but their replacements Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot put in sensational performances.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferdinand said: “I’ve got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw.

“They’ve both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball.

“As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That’s the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka’s game, there’s going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team.”

Wan-Bissaka and Shaw have both been out of form this season, with the latter in particular seemingly suffering from the post-Euros fallout.

England lost to Italy in the final of the European Championship, with the former Southampton man even getting his name on the scoresheet.

Shaw’s involvement in the summer meant he hardly had time to recover physically or mentally before joining up with United.

Harry Maguire is another who has suffered from the same fate, though his form appears to finally be picking up.

Wan-Bissaka’s low attacking output is well known and often criticised so even if he is fit and available, he may find himself suddenly behind Dalot in the pecking order.

Shaw has the attributes that Ralf Rangnick would like but if Telles is still in good form then the 26-year-old may have to force his way back into the starting XI.

When everyone is fit and in-form it will be interesting to see who the German manager prefers and for what reasons.