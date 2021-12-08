Aaron Wan-Bissaka stretchered off as Man United draw with BSC Young Boys

Manchester United’s dead rubber against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League Group F tonight finished on a worrying note as full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka had to be stretchered off after the final whistle.

The two sides had left the pitch as Wan-Bissaka received treatment by the advertising hoardings having crashed down off the pitch in what proved to be United’s final attack of the 1-1 draw.

In his post-match interview, United boss Ralf Rangnick said that the 24 year old got ‘Two knocks, one on wrist and his knee. Treated in the locker room. Positive he can train day after tomorrow and be part of the team against Norwich.’

The match was a chance for the former Crystal Palace man to win his place back in the side from Diogo Dalot, who has been in superb form whilst covering for him due to a previous injury.

It is fair to say that ‘the spider’ did not grasp the opportunity with both hands and was caught out of position on several occasions before sustaining the last-minute injury.

Former United star Owen Hargreaves, acting as a pundit on BT Sport, commented that ‘Wan Bissaka always played under Ole, but the way Ralf is going to play you might see a bit more of Dalot to get the crosses in for Cristiano.’

On the other flank, Luke Shaw was in a similar position, hoping to impress with a performance that would dislodge the in-form Alex Telles from the left-back spot.

Whilst not setting the world on fire, Shaw fared slightly better than Wan-Bissaka, leading Rangnick to comment ‘It was good to see Luke Shaw back. Hopefully he can at least be a candidate for the Norwich game in the squad.’

The words ‘in the squad’ suggest that he might be on the bench rather than in the starting XI.

As for Wan-Bissaka, it is hoped that the injuries sustained crashing off the steep slope of the Old Trafford pitch are not too serious and that he, too, can be in contention for Saturday’s match as Rangnick predicted.