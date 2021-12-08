Manchester United add six youth players to the Champions League B-list squad



Manchester United have added six youth players to the Champions League B-list squad ahead of the fixture vs. Young Boys tonight.

The squad already qualified for the last 16 in top place after winning the last fixture vs. Villarreal 2-0 in what was United’s first outing since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick has already confirmed that there will be a lot of rotation in the starting eleven for the Young Boys tie because of the busy Christmas fixtures that are upon us.

United have played three games in eight days so it will be in the manager’s best interest to start a team of players that are lacking minutes this season, to see if they can force their way into the starting eleven for the rest of the season.

According to The Manchester Evening News, six players have been added to the Champions League B-list squad for the game, with five of them potentially making their competitive debuts tonight.

The players added to the list are defender Bjorn Hardley, midfielders Charlie Savage, Charlie Wellens, Sam Mather and Zidane Iqbal and forward Shola Shoretire.

Shoretire has already made his competitive debut earlier this year in February against Newcastle which followed up with a European Debut in March against Real Sociedad.

The United U-19’s have already qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League so it is expected that fresher talents will be used in their corresponding tie, while some of the academy regulars make the first-team squad.

Most of the youngsters who have been added to the Champions League squad have been training with the first team for some time now.

Hardley has already trained with United this season after turning 18 with Wellens being called up to first-team training in September 2019.

Savage, who is the son of former Wales international Robbie Savage and Iqbal who is already regarded as an exciting prospect both turned professional earlier on in the year.

